RB Leipzig are set to be handed their first opportunity to take legal action over Jean-Kevin Augustin if Leeds United miss a payment due to be made for him.

Leeds signed the striker in January with an obligation to buy in the event of promotion, but sent him back to RB Leipzig following the season running further than June after it was suspended for a period.

The Whites were obligated to buy him for a fee of €21m if they got promoted, but Leeds are arguing that it is no longer applicable as the promotion was achieved in August, well after the loan agreement expired on 30th June.

RB Leipzig are prepared to hold Leeds’ feet to the fire to make them pay up and are now set to be handed their first chance to kick off legal action.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leeds’ first instalment of the €21m fee is due soon and RB Leipzig will report the club to FIFA if they miss the payment.

The German club do not feel any responsibility towards the player as they believe he should be a Leeds player; Augustin has had to keep fit on his own.

They have also stopped paying his wages as to do so would be to admit that he is still on the books.

Leeds are not interested in signing Augustin, but the situation is soon expected to pick up pace if they miss making the payment.