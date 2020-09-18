Liverpool have not received an answer yet from Barcelona after offering to sign Ousmane Dembele on loan.

The Reds are closing in on the signature of Thiago Alcantara after agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the midfielder.

Thiago will offer Jurgen Klopp another option in midfield, but after missing out on Timo Werner, the Liverpool manager is desperate to ease the load on strikers Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He has turned to Barcelona for the solution with a loan offer slapped in for Dembele, but Liverpool have yet to receive an answer from the Catalans, according to Spanish daily Sport.

Liverpool are willing to take on Dembele’s salary for the duration of the loan.

They would also pay Barcelona a loan fee for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Barcelona would rather sell the 23-year-old than loan him out, but they have yet to give Liverpool an answer on the offer which has now arrived on their table.

Shedding Dembele’s salary from the books would give Barcelona extra financial breathing space.