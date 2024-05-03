Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo is likely to prioritise playing European football as a key factor in his decision-making this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old defender is out of contract at the end of the season and will not be signing a new contract with Fulham.

He is set to leave Craven Cottage on a free transfer and a whole host of clubs are interested in getting their hands on him.

Talks of him agreeing to join Newcastle has been played down and the race to secure his signature is still on.

Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham are also interested in snapping up the centre-back on a free transfer.

Adarabioyo wants to play European football next season and that will play a major factor in his choice of club.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are in a position to play in Europe in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, for the moment, West Ham are unlikely to offer him the chance to play in Europe next season.