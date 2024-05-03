Bayern Munich could derail West Ham United’s move for Julen Lopetegui as they have asked about the Spanish coach.

The former Wolves boss is the clear front-runner to take over at West Ham in the summer and it has been claimed the Hammers could agree a deal with him next week.

AC Milan had been in for Lopetegui, but they cooled their interest, seemingly leaving West Ham with a free run.

That situation has now changed as, according to Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich have asked about Lopetegui’s availability.

He is not at the top of the German club’s list, but they are keen to sound him out about taking over.

Bayern Munich could be a tempting proposition for Lopetegui, despite his desire to return to the Premier League.

The Bavarians were recently rejected by Ralf Rangnick, who wants to remain as Austria coach.

Thomas Tuchel is currently in charge at the Allianz Arena, but he will move on at the end of the season.