Fiorentina are prepared to play a waiting game for Lucas Torreira as they believe that Arsenal will drop their asking price as the transfer window proceeds towards the deadline on 5th October.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for Torreira as a way to raise funds to bring in a new midfielder for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The former Sampdoria man has interest from Serie A and he is keen to return to Italy during the ongoing transfer window.

Torino have identified him as their top target and are plotting to sign him on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan agreement.

Fiorentina are still in the race for Torreira and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Serie A giants are keen to play the waiting game to land him.

For the moment, Arsenal €25m asking price is too high for both Torino and Fiorentina in their pursuit of the Uruguayan midfielder.

Torino are hopeful of convincing Arsenal to bring that figure down, but Fiorentina are keen to drag the negotiations on towards the end of the window.

They are aware that Arsenal want to sell him as he does not appear to be part of Arteta’s plans in the long run.

Fiorentina believe Arsenal will accept a lower figure if his future is not resolved going into the last few days of the transfer window.