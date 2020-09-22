Fulham have put in a bid for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo and a potential deal is now dependent on the player agreeing to join the Cottagers.

Barcelona are keen to move on the 20-year-old centre-back in the ongoing transfer window in their efforts to trim down their squad and lighten their wage bill.

Several clubs have shown an interest in the defender, but going into the final weeks of the transfer window, his future remains unresolved.

The Catalan giants have received fresh hope of selling the player in the form of a bid from newly-promoted Premier League outfit Fulham.

The west London club are interested in the young Frenchman and according to Catalan daily Sport, they have slapped in an offer for him.

Fulham have offered a guaranteed fee of €18m to Barcelona and another €5m in performance-based add-ons.

Barcelona are happy to accept the bid from Fulham and are now waiting for the player to take his decision.

Todibo has other suitors in the Premier League as well with Everton, Wolves and Leicester City all credited with an interest.

But Fulham are the ones who have made a concrete bid for the Frenchman.