Matteo Guendouzi has not slapped in a transfer request to Arsenal despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, according to ESPN.

The 21-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta due to his lack of discipline and has not been part of the squad since the defeat at Brighton on 20th June.

Arsenal have tried to offer him around clubs in Europe on various swap deals, but none of those sides have shown more than a little interest in signing him.

He has not been part of the Arsenal squad at the start of the new season and the club are open to offers for him to leave in the ongoing transfer window.

But Arsenal are yet to receive a concrete bid for him and it has been claimed that the midfielder has also not put in a transfer request.

His future at Arsenal is very much uncertain as Arteta has shown little inclination to reintegrate him into the squad.

But Arsenal are still waiting for offers and no club have shown the level of interest that would have made Guendouzi force the issue with a transfer request.

Going into the final two weeks of the window, Guendouzi’s future at Arsenal remains up for discussion.