German champions Bayern Munich have no interest in selling Leeds United target Michael Cuisance during the ongoing transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa has identified the 21-year-old French midfielder as a top target and has asked the Leeds hierarchy to chase his signature in the final weeks of the window.

Leeds are now weighing up the possibility of signing him and are plotting to make a move for him in the coming days.

The Frenchman is also on the radar of Ligue 1 giants Marseille, who are trying to tempt him back to France on loan.

But according to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are not considering letting the player go in the final two weeks of the window.

The German champions have sold Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool and are on the verge of letting Javi Martinez leave as well.

While Cuisance has been a bit-part player since joining the club last year, the Bavarians do not want to further weaken their options in midfield by letting the Frenchman go.

He has made just eleven appearances for Bayern Munich thus far but for the moment the club are not prepared to sell him.