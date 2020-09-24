Leeds United new boy Diego Llorente has revealed that the opportunity to play under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa was an important factor in why he chose to sign for the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds have landed their third major signing of the current transfer window by snapping up defender Llorente from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

The centre-back has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road after a fee of more than £18m was agreed with the Spanish club.

The 27-year-old revealed that being able to play under Bielsa at Elland Road was an important factor in why he chose to sign for the Yorkshire outfit.

“Well for me the coach has been an important factor to be here”, Llorente revealed to BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think I can learn very much from him.

“And improve my football.

“So, it is an honour for me to join and train under Marcelo.”

Llorente admitted that leaving his homeland was a hard decision to take, but insists the move to England is the best decision he has taken in his career so far.

“For me and my family it was a difficult decision to travel to another country.

“I am hopeful to be here.

“I think I am taking the best decision of my footballing career.

“And this is very important.”

Llorente will now compete with Whites skipper Liam Cooper and Germany international Robin Koch for a starting berth in Bielsa’s side and will wear the number 14 shirt.