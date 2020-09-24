Tottenham Hotspur prefer a loan for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik for two reasons, due to the potential transfer fee which would be involved and the player’s injury record, according to The Athletic.

The north London club are in the hunt for a new centre-forward to provide cover for Harry Kane and have been in talks over a deal for the Pole.

Milik, who has seen proposed moves to Juventus and Roma collapse in the current transfer window, has emerged as a possible option for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Tottenham are claimed to have held an in-depth conference call with the player’s representatives on Wednesday, but the transfer is still at an early stage.

Spurs would prefer to take Milik on a loan deal rather than agreeing a permanent deal.

Tottenham lean towards a loan not just because of the cost of a permanent transfer, but also because they have concerns about his injury record.

Milik made just 15 Serie A appearances for Napoli in the 2017/18 campaign as a knee injury disrupted his campaign.

He featured regularly in the 2018/19 season, but suffered three different injuries last season, missing nine games and a total of 66 days.

The Pole is into the last year of his Napoli contract and would need to sign a new deal with the club to then leave on loan.