Teun Koopmeiners’ agent has confirmed their is interest in his client from England, where he has been linked with Leeds United and Fulham, while the player himself admits he has the ambition to play abroad.

The Dutch midfielder is on the books at AZ Alkmaar and is already the captain despite being just 22 years old.

His progress at AZ Alkmaar has been noted by a number of clubs and he is now being linked with a move away from the AFAS Stadion before the transfer window closes.

Koopmeiners has been linked with Leeds and Fulham, and his agent is clear there is interest from England.

Karel Jansen told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “The interest in Teun from England is abundantly clear.”

The player is also flattered to be in-demand and is clear that he wants to test himself outside the Netherlands, even though he appreciates that transfers are complex animals.

“It is clear to me that I have the ambition to make a step abroad”, Koopmeiners said.

“But I must have a good feeling at that club, it must be a fit.

“Of course it [interest from England] is nice, because I would like to make that step.

“It would be more annoying if a foreign club never come for me, but a lot has to be right.

“If I already have a good feeling about a club, the clubs also have to come together”, the midfielder, who can also operate in defence, added.

Koopmeiners is claimed to have already turned down a big offer from a club in France.