Juventus touched base with Lyon on Monday to enquire about the Ligue 1 club’s demands for Houssem Aouar and the status of their talks with Arsenal.

The transfer window has entered its last lap and the race for 22-year-old midfielder Aouar is heating up, with Arsenal and Juventus going head to head for the Frenchman.

Premier League club Arsenal are still working to get a deal over the line for the midfield maestro after seeing their initial offer turned down by Lyon.

While the Gunners continue their efforts to land the Frenchman, Italian champions Juventus are still in the picture as they look to add to their midfield options.

According to French radio station RMC, the Bianconeri called Lyon on Monday to enquire about their demands for Aouar, as well as the French club’s talks with Arsenal.

However, the Serie A champions are yet to go in with a former offer for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal are keen to secure either Aouar or Thomas Partey before the transfer window closes as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.

The Ligue 1 outfit are claimed to want a fee in the region of £45m for the sale of Aouar and are also willing to keep the player for another year if their valuation is not met.