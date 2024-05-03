Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is ‘confident’ he will be taking over as Liverpool boss and expects an agreement to be reached.

It has been suggested that Feyenoord and Liverpool already have a verbal agreement in place for Slot to move to Anfield, but there has been no official confirmation.

Slot is keen to head to Liverpool to take up the challenge, however for now he continues to focus on Feyenoord.

The Dutchman explained that he is confident that an agreement will be in place and expects to become Liverpool manager.

“I have said before that I am confident that it will be done”, Slot said at a press conference.

“I don’t know when that will be. But I expect an agreement will be reached.”

Slot insists that he did not visit Liverpool this week, as had been claimed in some quarters.

“I have been to England many times in my life, but not in recent days.”

Liverpool’s owners FSG are banking on Slot being the right man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, despite more experienced options such as Thomas Tuchel being available.

Dutch coaches have struggled to have a big impact in the Premier League, but Liverpool will hope Slot can change that.