Italian giants Roma have touched base with Manchester United over a move for full-back Diogo Dalot, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Portugal Under-21s international played just once for the Red Devils following the restart of the 2019/20 season, and is yet to register an appearance for his club in the current campaign.

Dalot has seen his game time at Old Trafford cut short with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah at right-back.

Italian giants AC Milan have approached the Premier League giants to snap up the player on a potential loan move but it appears the Milan outfit have to fend off a domestic rival to secure the player’s signature.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Serie A club Roma have touched base with Manchester United over a potential move for the full-back.

The Manchester outfit though are keen to cash in on the Portuguese and are pushing for a permanent move.

AC Milan and the Red Devils are yet to reach an agreement over a move for Dalot and Roma are understood to have not made any concrete offers for the defender so far.

Dalot joined United from FC Porto in 2018 and has gone on to play 34 times for the club.

He still has a further three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford.