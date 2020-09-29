West Ham United could face competition from Antonio Conte’s Inter for the signature of Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic.

The Serie A giants are open to letting Maksimovic depart before the transfer window closes and he is generating interest.

West Ham are in talks with Napoli over signing the Serbian as David Moyes is keen to add a defender to his squad before the window slams shut next Monday.

But no deal is in place yet, and the Serbian has other suitors in Italy, where a number of clubs are mulling over signing him.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he is on the radar of Inter, who are in the market for a defender.

Inter are trying to sell Milan Skriniar but regardless of what happens with the Slovak, the club are expected to sign a centre-back.

And Maksimovic is one of the players Inter coach Conte likes and the club could make a move for him.

His ability to play in a back three makes him a suitable target for Inter, where Conte employs that defensive system.

West Ham have the edge for the moment but a lunge from Inter for the centre-back cannot be ruled out.