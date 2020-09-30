Chelsea could still send Ruben Loftus-Cheek out on loan before the transfer window closes, but a number of clubs have already been scared off a move for the midfielder, while West Ham United have reservations, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea have sanctioned a loan move for Ross Barkley to Aston Villa, who had also been looking at Loftus-Cheek as an option.

Aston Villa cannot now sign Loftus-Cheek, but Chelsea may still let the midfielder leave on loan before the window closes, despite having let Barkley depart Stamford Bridge.

However, a major issue in Loftus-Cheek leaving Chelsea is that the midfielder takes home £150,000 per week on wages, while he has also suffered injury issues.

A number of clubs have shown interest in signing Loftus-Cheek on a temporary basis but have been scared off by his wages.

It is possible that Chelsea could have to consider subsidising a chunk of his salary for the player to find a loan destination before the transfer window slams shut.

West Ham have been linked with Loftus-Cheek, but are claimed to have reservations over the midfielder’s injury record.

With the transfer window in its final days, it remains to be seen if the Chelsea man can find a loan move away from the club.