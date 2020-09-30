Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on agreeing on a deal to sign a new striker and are hopeful of tying up an agreement before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to football.london.

Spurs are in the market for a striker as Jose Mourinho wants a quality back up to Harry Kane in his squad going forward.

The north London club have been in talks over several options and have sounded out Torino captain Andrea Belotti, Metz striker Habib Diallo and Benfica duo Carlos Vinicius and Haris Seferovic among others.

They also retain an interest in Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, who is also of interest to Everton, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

And it has been claimed that the club are now close to working out an agreement to bring in a new striker.

It is unclear which striker is likely to be the man who could join Tottenham before Monday’s deadline.

But the club are confident that they will be able to add a hitman to their squad in the final five days of the transfer window.

Tottenham have not signed a striker since Fernando Llorente left the club more than 14 months ago.

Mourinho has lamented the lack of a quality back-up to Kane in the Spurs squad.