Lyon have assessed a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, but the full-back is not enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Les Gones.

The Ivory Coast international has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs following the arrival of Matt Doherty from Wolves earlier in the transfer window.

With Aurier not a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans for the season, Tottenham have been willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old full-back.

Serie A club AC Milan held talks with Tottenham over signing Aurier, but were unwilling to meet the Premier League side’s asking price.

Aurier also has interest from France where, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon have mulled taking him back to Ligue 1.

However, Aurier is claimed not to be keen on joining Les Gones.

Aurier was similarly cold on a move to Russian giants Spartak Moscow, who were interested in signing him from Spurs.

With time running out and Tottenham demanding €20m for his sale, it remains to be seen where Aurier will be when the transfer window comes to a close on Monday.