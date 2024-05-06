Crystal Palace talent Jadan Raymond is attracting attention from newly promoted Portsmouth, who would like to do a quick deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

John Mousinho led Portsmouth to the League One title in style this season and he is now looking ahead to a campaign in the Championship.

Mousinho wants to strengthen Pompey’s squad and the club are looking towards Crystal Palace for an option.

Palace starlet Raymond is the man that Portsmouth are keen on and they are hoping to agree a deal quickly with the Eagles.

The Premier League side could decide that a loan to the Championship would hand the midfielder key experience that he would not get with their Under-21s team.

Raymond has made the bench for two Premier League games for Crystal Palace this season, against Nottingham Forest and Everton, but did not get on.

The midfielder could be tempted by the prospect of a move to Portsmouth and regular game time.

Raymond has been capped by Wales through to Under-21 level and a good stint at Fratton Park could push his case for a senior call.