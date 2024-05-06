Norwich City are planning to hold talks with QPR winger Chris Willock, who is available on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old is set to see his deal with the R’s run out at the end of June and is attracting interest.

Norwich have picked out the former Arsenal youth player as a target to take to Carrow Road.

They are planning to hold talks with Willock about making the move.

The transfer is not set to hinge on Norwich’s future next season as the club hope to convince him irrespective of their status at the conclusion of the playoffs.

The Arsenal academy graduate has been a goalscoring presence for the QPR team this season, making eight goal contributions in 39 Championship appearances.

Since joining QPR in the summer of 2020, Willock has featured in a total of 144 matches, finding the back of the net 20 times.

It now remains to be seen whether Norwich can manage to convince Willock to choose them for next season.