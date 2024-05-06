Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that the manner in which the Feyenoord home crowd serenaded him on Sunday made him feel special.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have a deal in place for Slot to move to Merseyside at the end of the season as the successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Rotterdam club have two more league games before the end of the season but the Slot farewell tour is in full swing for the club.

His team beat PEC Zwolle 5-0 in the Dutchman’s second last home game as Feyenoord boss and the crowd chanted his name during the game.

Slot conceded that it was special to hear his name getting sung by the home fans and insisted that he has felt appreciated by them from the first day he walked into the Rotterdam club.

He insisted that there are many unknown faces behind the scenes who have worked incredibly hard over the last three years to make him and his staff look good over the last three years.

“That was very special”, Slot told ESPN Netherlands (via Voetbal Primeur).

“It was really very special.

“In the three years that I have now been at Feyenoord, I have felt that appreciation from the first to the last day, which is still to come.

“Today it was very massive.

“That was impressive.

“They are chanting my name, but that is a reward for how we have performed over the past three years.

“We do that with a lot of people.

“That is actually too much honour for Sipke [Hulshoff] and me.

“There are many more people who have worked incredibly hard and delivered quality.

“We have given the people beautiful service for three years. competitions.

“If things go badly, you are a poster boy if things go well. It was very special.”

Slot will hope to win over the Liverpool fans once he takes charge of the team in the summer.