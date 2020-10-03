Edinson Cavani’s agent has told Inside Futbol that his client now has an agreement in place with Manchester United.

The Uruguay striker is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has attracted interest from a host of sides.

He is though set to play his football in the Premier League and Manchester United are his destination.

Cavani has an agreement in place with Manchester United, Walter Guglielmone told Inside Futbol.

The striker’s agent said: “It’s true.

“There is an agreement [with Manchester United].”

Cavani is expected to now put the finishing touches to a move to Old Trafford, where he will hope to hit the ground running.

The striker shone in Italy at Napoli before joining PSG in 2013, where he helped the club to dominate French football and compete at Europe’s top table.

Cavani grabbed 200 goals for the French giants in 341 appearances, despite at times having to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the Parc des Princes.

Now the 33-year-old will grace the Premier League with Manchester United.