Manchester City are on the verge of getting a deal done to sign 22-year-old striker Nahuel Bustos from Argentine outfit Atletico Talleres, after beating off competition from the Bundesliga.

The Premier League giants are expecting a calm final day of the transfer window and are largely expected to offload players on deadline day.

But they are working on bringing in a striker and the club are on the cusp of making a new signing in the coming hours.

According to Sky Deutschland, Manchester City are on the verge of agreeing on a deal to sign Bustos from Atletico Talleres.

Busto has scored 15 goals of Talleres in 38 appearances and has caught the eye of Manchester City scouts through his performances.

The striker, who was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen, Hertha Berlin and Koln, is now on the verge of completing a trans-atlantic move and is set to join Manchester City.

However, Bustos will not be strengthening Pep Guardiola’s attacking resources this season as he is likely to move to FC Girona on loan.

The Spanish outfit are Manchester City’s sister club and the club are planning to send Bustos there to give him the experience of playing in Europe.