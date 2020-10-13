Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out signing a centre-back in the January transfer window if his side do not improve their defensive record, according to ESPN.

The Premier League’s giants’ defending has come under the scanner since the start of the season, with newly-promoted West Brom being the only club who have conceded more than them in the league.

Manchester United chose not to sign a centre-back towards the end of the last transfer window and market intermediaries were reportedly left shocked by their unwillingness to consider defensive options.

Defence is a concern for the manager and it has been claimed that Solskjaer is not averse to the idea of signing a centre-back in January.

If the performances of the backline do not improve soon, the Manchester United manager is likely to consider signing a centre-half in the middle of the season.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in January this year and it transformed their season and helped them to finish third in the Premier League.

Signing a centre-back is believed to be a priority for Manchester United next summer, but those plans could be brought forward to January if they continue to falter at the back.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and the club will look move them on in the next two transfer windows.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano is their top target and he would be available next summer due to a release clause.

Sevilla’s 21-year-old defender Jules Kounde is also on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets.