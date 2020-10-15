Everton target Joshua King admits he does not know what will happen in the final stretch of the domestic transfer window as he continues to be linked with an exit from Bournemouth.

King is keen to avoid playing in the Championship with Bournemouth, but as the clock ticks down on the domestic window he has yet to secure a move away.

He is open to returning to the Premier League and has been linked with a host of clubs, including recently Everton.

The 28-year-old striker is though in the dark about what will happen before the transfer window closes, but acknowledged the big speculation on his future.

He indicated that the last two months have been full of so many twists and turns that he could write a book about what happened.

King told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “A lot has been written. I will not comment too much now.

“But I hope to return, the transfer window is still open, so we’ll see.

“I want to start playing again and get in good shape, which is the most important thing.

“Honestly, I don’t know what will happen.

“A lot has happened, I could have written a book about what has happened in the last two months and it would have become a bestseller.

“To be honest, it has been the worst two months of my life but I cannot come up with a reason.”

The transfer window is due to slam shut on Friday evening, but if King misses a move back to the Premier League he only has to wait 12 weeks for the January window to open.