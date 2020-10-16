Stoke City are interested in Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, but they will only sign him if they can shift out Jack Butland today, according to The Athletic.

24-year-old Gunn is out of favour at Southampton and the club are keen to loan him out before the domestic transfer window closes in the evening.

Stoke are interested in signing him on loan in the final hours of the transfer window but there are no guarantees whether they will be able to sign him.

Butland wants to leave Stoke for a team in the Premier League and Crystal Palace have been linked with holding an interest in the shot-stopper.

But no deal is in place and it has been claimed that Stoke will only make a move for Gunn if they can move out Butland.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace make a serious effort to land the Stoke goalkeeper in the coming hours.

Gunn is keen to move on as he is aware that he may be receive opportunities in the first team this season at Southampton.

But a move away from the Saints is very much a 50-50 situation and any move to Stoke is tied to their ability shift Butland out in the coming hours.