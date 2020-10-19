Tony Mowbray thinks that Barry Douglas is arriving at Blackburn Rovers in superb physical condition due to having trained under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

Blackburn swooped to snap up the left-back from Leeds before the transfer window closed last week and he joined the Championship club on a season-long loan deal.

Douglas had slipped down the pecking order at Leeds, but he arrives at Blackburn having completed a full pre-season under the Argentine, who is known for focusing on the fitness of his players.

Mowbray has already joked with Douglas about his fitness level due to the Bielsa effect and admits he cannot wait to start getting him up to speed with Blackburn’s approach on the pitch.

“We’re looking forward to getting him up to speed, but we’ve shared a joke that he’s worked under Marcelo Bielsa and is the fittest he’s ever been in his life!” Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“We’re looking forward to getting started with Barry, the games are coming thick and fast and we’re keen to get him on the grass with the team in training and get him understanding his role.”

Douglas did not feature against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but joined Blackburn’s squad for training on Monday morning.

Mowbray’s men are next in action on Wednesday away at Watford, before they then travel to lock horns with Coventry City at the weekend.