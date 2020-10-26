Leeds United Under-23s coach Mark Jackson has insisted that the entire footballing set-up at Elland Road should live up to the identity and style of football that Marcelo Bielsa created in the Whites first team.

Bielsa’s men had a sensational outing on Friday in the top flight with a 3-0 win away at Aston Villa while Leeds Under-23s followed the senior squad’s performance with a 2-0 win at Thorp Arch against Norwich City on Sunday.

Leeds senior players in the likes of Kiko Casilla, Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez, Tyler Roberts, Ian Poveda and club new boy Raphinha all started at Thorp Arch as Jackson deployed a strong starting line-up against the Canaries.

Jackson revealed that he is implementing the same style of play in the Under-23s that Bielsa has employed in the senior squad, as he insists that the entire footballing set-up at Elland Road, including the youth ranks, must live up to the identity of the brand of football that the senior squad play in the Premier League.

Bielsa is always on the lookout for standout performers in the youth ranks and Jackson is keen on his players having the same aggressive mindset and intensity of the first team, so the Leeds starlets are ready for action whenever they are called on to supplement the senior squad.

“Well I think that is what we are about, the intensity of our play and the aggression with or without the ball”, Jackson said on LUTV.

“Obviously, control, that is what we said, we have to live up to our identity of what the manager has created at the football club.

“We want that to filter down to the Under-23s and throughout the club as well.

“So, we have that clear identity of how we play.”

Raphinha, who made an appearance off the bench at Villa Park, managed to score his first goal in a Leeds shirt against Norwich, albeit for the Under-23s, and will look to continue his development as he adapts to life in Yorkshire.