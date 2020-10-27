Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted it is his job to manage Shane Duffy correctly and make sure that he lives up to his billing at Paradise.

The Bhoys are currently on a poor run of form, losing two and drawing one of their last three games in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League.

Celtic centre-back and Brighton loanee Duffy has been on the receiving end of criticism from some fans following his performances, with the defender struggling to live up to expectations.

However, Hoops boss Lennon has termed the criticism of the Irishman ridiculous, extending his support to the central defender.

The Northern Irishman admits that some players with big reputations have arrived at Celtic and struggled, insisting it is his job to manage Duffy and make sure he produces his best performances for the club.

“[I have seen] comments that he is rank rotten and he is a bomb scare and he is costing us“, Lennon was quoted as saying by Radio Clyde.

“You’ve seen it so you know what I’m talking about and I find that ridiculous.

“I’ve seen millions of players come in here, I’ve seen them take a bit of time to find their feet and then go on to have brilliant careers.

“I’ve seen players come and hit the ground running and I’ve also seen players come in with big reputations and it hasn’t worked out for them.

“We’re hoping that is not going to be the case for Shane and it is my job to man-manage him the best possible way.

“He has got my full support, he has got the team’s full support and I don’t think we should individualise anybody for what was a decent performance away from home.“

Duffy has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far, helping the Bhoys win seven games and keep five clean sheets.