Tottenham Hotspur new boy Sergio Reguilon has revealed that he admires the intense coaching style of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, and the full-back added that the Portuguese shares a close relationship with all the players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho snapped up Reguilon from La Liga giants Real Madrid in September with the left-back putting pen to paper on a five-year deal in north London.

And the Spaniard has so far featured in eight games in all competitions under the Portuguese this season, while chipping in with three assists.

Reguilon revealed that he admires Mourinho’s intense approach to coaching and the left-back vowed that he is always ready to give his best when called into action by his boss.

The Spurs boss shares a close bond with all the players at Tottenham, according to Reguilon, and the Spain international added that when it comes to football, the 57-year-old wears his heart on his sleeve.

“If he [Mourinho] tells me to run, I will be the first [to run]”, Reguilon told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

“I like this kind of intense coaching style.

“He gets mad like all coaches when he doesn’t win.

“He is very close [to the players] as a coach.”

Having started his Spurs career on a strong note, Reguilon will now look to push on further and continue his development under the watchful eye of Mourinho.