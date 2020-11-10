AC Milan are in touch with the representatives of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who has been strongly linked with Liverpool.

The Rossoneri made a late move to sign the 20-year-old centre-back in the recent transfer window, but Schalke refused to sell as they felt they did not have enough time to bring in a replacement.

There are suggestions that given their financial state, Schalke might sell Kabak in January if they receive a fee in the region of €25m.

The German club have made it clear that they will not rule out anything regarding the future of Kabak ahead of the winter transfer window, as they look to balance the books.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are in touch with Kabak’s representatives as they look to keep the chances of a January deal alive.

The Rossoneri still want him and believe with Schalke increasingly prepared to sell, they could get their hands on Kabak in January.

But they are facing potential competition from Liverpool who need to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds are expected to be in the market for a centre-back in January and Kabak is a player of interest.

AC Milan though could take advantage of Liverpool still being in the thinking stage over what to do.