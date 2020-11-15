Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez has admitted he did field interest from Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao during the transfer window, but insists he is happy where he is.

The shot-stopper, who came through Athletic Bilbao’s youth system, has caught the eye with his displays between the sticks for Levante.

Fernandez clocked 36 appearances in La Liga for Levante last term, conceding 51 goals as his side finished 12th.

He was linked with a move away in the transfer window, but is pleased that Levante were clear on their desire to keep him, a desire he also shared.

“It is clear that there were many things. But in the end the club gave me calmness that they wanted me to stay here and I wanted to stay here”, Fernandez told Spanish daily AS.

Fernandez admits that Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao showed interest in him however; the Gunners were hunting for a new goalkeeper and eventually landed Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon.

“Yes, it is true there were contacts”, the 29-year-old Spanish custodian said.

“There were quite a few clubs that asked and it is true that those two are true, but here I am very happy, I am and I hope to be.”

Levante snapped Fernandez up on a four-year contract in the summer of 2018, a deal which was then soon extended just a year later to keep him at the Ciutat de Valencia until 2023.