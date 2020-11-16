Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes that Blues full-back Emerson Palmieri would flourish at Napoli, if he makes the move to the Serie A giants.

Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are keen on signing Emerson from Chelsea on a loan deal in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

And former Chelsea star and assistant manager Zola is of the view that the left-back would be a good signing for Gennaro Gattuso’s side and make them stronger.

Zola, who served as assistant to Maurizio Sarri in the 2018/19 season, has worked with Emerson and feels the player improved under the Italian tactician.

An admirer of Emerson and his abilities, Zola admits that he would recommend Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis sign him, while he also hailed the Italian’s approach to the game and character.

“I had the opportunity to coach him at Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri“, Zola told Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Under the coach [Sarri], he grew a lot from a professional point of view.

“I would recommend him to De Laurentiis because we are talking about a really important player.

“I think he’s also a great guy, a serious professional.

“I believe that the team of Mr. Gennaro Gattuso, with a player like Emerson Palmieri, would become even stronger.“

Emerson has made four appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season and is struggling to play regular first team football under Frank Lampard.