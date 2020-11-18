Leeds United recruitment head Gabriel Ruiz has confirmed that the Whites were keen on Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the recent transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side made significant additions to their squad over the course of the window to prepare for the Premier League campaign, with the club splashing the cash.

Leeds were heavily linked with Argentina international De Paul and Udinese were willing to do business for the right price; the Whites were not the only club interested in De Paul, who was in demand.

However, as the transfer window closed De Paul was still at Udinese.

Leeds’ head of European recruitment Ruiz has now confirmed that the Whites were keen on De Paul and made contact over doing a deal, though they ultimately looked elsewhere.

Asked about De Paul, Ruiz told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “There was actually some contact.

“We talked about it, but then we decided to focus on other options.”

Leeds thought they had a deal to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich done and dusted, but the midfielder failed a medical.

De Paul remains a player rated by Leeds boss Bielsa and it remains to be seen if the Yorkshire giants rekindle their interest in him when the window swings open again in January, or next summer.