Chelsea will consider letting Olivier Giroud go in the January transfer window if he asks to go, according to The Athletic.

With Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham ahead of him in the pecking order, Giroud has found playing time hard to come by at Chelsea this term.

The 34-year-old striker has made just four Premier League appearances this season, clocking a total of 36 minutes of playing time, a situation he is not happy with.

Keen to earn a starting role in the France national team at Euro 2020 next year, Giroud has decided to leave Chelsea in January if he does not feature more often before then.

And the Blues will consider granting the Frenchman’s wish to leave Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window as a token of appreciation for his services.

Giroud joined Chelsea from their London rivals Arsenal in January 2018 and has contributed a total of 43 goals from 95 appearances for the side.

Frank Lampard’s side are sympathetic to the striker’s situation and are set to consider letting him leave the club come January.

If Chelsea have a fit squad and they are still winning consistently when the transfer window opens, they will be open to talks for the sale of Giroud with interested clubs.