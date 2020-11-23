Southampton remain interested in Manchester United star Brandon Williams and are paying close attention to his situation at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to add to his defensive options and expressed an interest in Williams in the recent transfer window.

The 20-year-old defender was open to a loan switch to St. Mary’s with a view to getting regular playing time, but the transfer was blocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Manchester United boss assured Williams that he was part of his plans for the 2020/21 campaign, but the player is yet to feature in the league.

Southampton, who remain interested in the full-back, are paying close attention to his situation at Old Trafford and could consider a move when the window opens.

The Reds Devils have been reluctant to strengthen their rivals in the past, with Sergio Romero’s denied move to Everton a testament to that.

However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will consider letting Williams join Southampton in January, with a move potentially more likely if the Saints fall down the table.

Hasenhuttl’s side view the 20-year-old as a versatile defender who can operate on both the right or left and can provide competition for Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters.