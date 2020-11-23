Rangers winger Ryan Kent has given an insight into the competitive mentality that Steven Gerrard is cultivating at Ibrox this term, as he revealed that the Gers are approaching every game they play this season as if it is the biggest game of the campaign.

The Gers are yet to taste defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season and the Ibrox outfit extended their lead at the top of the league standings to 11 points with a 4-0 thrashing of visitors Aberdeen on Sunday.

Gerrard’s men, who have only conceded three goals in their 15 league outings, have been equally proficient at the other end having scored 41 goals and Kent feels the competitive mentality that Gerrard has instilled in his team is key to the Glasgow giants maintaining their standards across all competitions.

Kent revealed that the Gers are able to take to the pitch devoid of any complacency as they approach every game in the current campaign as if it is the biggest challenge they will face in the whole season.

The 24-year-old went on to stress that the whole Rangers squad are aware of the importance of maintaining the same competitive spirit throughout the season.

“I think this year we are sort off approaching every game like it is the biggest game of the season”, Kent told Rangers TV.

“That is the mentality that we need to have if we are going to achieve what we want to do come the end of the season.

“Keep turning up to games like it is a cup final and hopefully come away with three points in every game that we take part in.”

Kent, who is enjoying his football at the moment, added that the freedom that comes with the attacking fluidity of the current Rangers team suits his own style of play.

“I am loving, loving the football this season, playing with a lot of fluidity.

“Playing with a lot of freedom and we are getting good performances out of it.”

After taking care of business against the Dons, Rangers are now set to return to continental action on Thursday when they play host to Portuguese giants Benfica at Ibrox.