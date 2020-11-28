Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Klopp will be happy about the way Liverpool have handled their injury crisis at the back as they have continued to put in solid performances such as their 3-0 win over Leicester at home last weekend.

Nathaniel Phillips has returned to the line-up and he will partner Fabinho at the heart of their defence. Neco Williams has got an opportunity and he will start at right-back, with Andrew Robertson in at left-back.

Club captain Jordan Henderson has recovered from his injury, but will have a place on the bench. Takumi Minamino and Georginio Wijnaldum will form the midfield with James Milner.

Sadio Mane has been rested with a place on the bench and Roberto Firmino will lead the forward line along with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Rhys Williams are some of the options Klopp has on the bench today if he needs to make changes.

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Alisson; Williams, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Minamino; Jota, Salah, Firmino.

Substitutes: Adrian, Mane, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams