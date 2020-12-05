Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has warned against putting too much pressure on Whites new boy Raphinha after he caught the eye in his side’s win over Everton last weekend.

The 23-year-old was snapped up by Leeds from Rennes on the final day of the transfer window for a fee in the region of £17m.

He has started to make his mark in a white shirt and scored an impressive goal against Everton which has raised expectations around him.

Dallas feels that the Brazilian has taken to his new team well and his new team-mates have done the same with him, which has been reflected in his displays.

However, the 29-year-old feels that it will be important not to put too much pressure on the newcomer as he still learning the English game.

“We have all been in a position before where we have gone to a new club and of course at the start, it is difficult, especially when you are coming from a different country as well”, Dallas told LUTV.

“But Rafa he has taken really well to the group.

“The boys have taken really well to him. I think you can see that from his performances.

“But it is important that we do not put too much pressure on him either.

“Coming in and the performance that he had obviously against Everton, it is important that we do not keep putting pressure on him to do it every week.

“He is still learning here.

“He is still learning about the group, learning about the players and we are learning about him as well.”

Dallas insists that on the training pitch Raphinha has so far been a model of consistency.

“But he has been brilliant since he has come in, every day in training, he is consistent and his performances are brilliant.”

Leeds will resume their rivalry with Chelsea when they visit Stamford Bridge this evening and it remains to be seen if Raphinha starts.