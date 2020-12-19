Watford have not informed boss Vladimir Ivic that he is to be sacked, despite speculation they are set to axe him, according to The Athletic.

Ivic’s future is now a source of serious speculation following an alleged bust-up with striker Troy Deeney and a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

It has been claimed that he is set for the sack, but Ivic himself has yet to be informed of any definitive decision over his future at Vicarage Road.

He has been in charge of Watford for just four months and has the Hornets sitting inside the playoff spots in the Championship, in fifth.

Watford have lost just four of their 20 Championship games so far and are only four points off second placed Bournemouth.

Ivic dropped Deeney to the bench for the loss at Huddersfield and post match described his decision as being due to a discipline issue.

Watford are next in action at home to Norwich City on Boxing Day before they then travel to Millwall on 29th December.

The Hornets welcome in 2021 by playing Swansea City, but the jury is out on whether Ivic’s stint at Vicarage Road will last into a new calendar year.