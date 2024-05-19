Sunderland ‘could come in hard’ for former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior as they hunt a new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rosenior was shown the door by Hull City after the end of the regular Championship season, but his work with the Tigers has boosted his reputation.

He has already had an approach from Plymouth Argyle, which he has turned down, and looks set to have more options soon.

Sunderland are in the market for a manager and it is suggested they ‘could come in hard’ for Rosenior if they are unable to land one of the foreign managers they have been chasing.

The Black Cats admire the work that Rosenior did at Hull and could look to tempt him to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

Rosenior’s rejection of Plymouth shows he is prepared to wait for the club he feels is right for him.

The boss is also in Birmingham City’s thoughts.

Blues were relegated into League One this season and still have Tony Mowbray in charge, but they have yet to hear about his return from medical leave.