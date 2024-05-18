European heavyweights Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister made the move to Liverpool last summer from Brighton and wasted no time in making himself a key man in the Reds midfield.

He is under contract at Liverpool for another four years, but that has not stopped Real Madrid from taking an interest in him.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Real Madrid have put Mac Allister on a list of possible targets for next year.

The European heavyweights will watch Mac Allister closely next season before deciding whether to try to take him to the Bernabeu.

While Liverpool will not be keen to lose the Argentine, a switch to Real Madrid could appeal.

Mac Alister will be playing under a new Liverpool boss Arne Slot next season, with Jurgen Klopp departing Anfield.

The midfielder will likely be looking for Slot to keep Liverpool in the mix for trophies, as he aims to add to the EFL Cup winners’ medal he picked up earlier this season.