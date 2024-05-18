Burnley are wary about Brighton potentially showing interest in their manager Vincent Kompany.

Brighton have confirmed that Roberto De Zerbi will depart following the last game of the season and the Italian is now being tipped for the Bayern Munich job.

The Seagulls are known for their smart managerial choices and speculation over who they might turn to is now rife.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been mooted as a contender, but according to Alex Crook on talkSPORT (15:57), there is fear at Turf Moor that Brighton may move for Kompany.

Kompany could not keep Burnley in the Premier League this season, but he is still a well regarded manager by many.

Whether Brighton have the Belgian on a shortlist of targets remains to be seen.

De Zerbi’s departure from Brighton comes despite him still having two years left on his contract on the south coast.

The agreement for the Italian to part ways with Brighton is claimed to be mutual and De Zerbi has walked away from a lucrative 24 months of wages.