Premier League side Brighton sent top talent spotter Tim Coe to watch Celtic star Matt O’Riley in action last weekend, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Riley has blossomed at Celtic and the Bhoys had to withstand heavy interest in him from Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window.

Atletico Madrid still have O’Riley on their radar as a summer target, but it has been suggested Celtic have now slapped a £50m asking price on the midfielder.

That could rule out the Spaniards, but Brighton are also keen on O’Riley and have been doing their checks.

The Premier League side sent top talent spotter Coe to watch O’Riley in action against Rangers last weekend.

While Brighton are not known for splashing huge fees, they are cash rich and could move for O’Riley if they are convinced about him.

Sending Coe north of the border indicates Brighton are taking their interest in O’Riley seriously.

Losing the midfielder would be a big blow for Brendan Rodgers’ champions, but a huge fee could cushion it somewhat.