Newcastle United are considering making a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

However, they are also looking at other targets in the market as Eddie Howe wants to heavily bolster their goalkeeping department.

There are question marks over the future of Martin Dubravka, while Loris Karius will be leaving the club in the summer.

Newcastle could sign two goalkeepers and it has been claimed that Trafford is a player they are considering.

Burnley paid big money to sign him from Manchester City last summer and until March he was the first choice at Turf Moor.

However, Trafford lost his place in the team and has been out of their team in the last nine league games.

Newcastle are considering signing the England Under-21 star as a long-term prospect this summer.

Burnley will sell either Trafford or Arijanet Muric before beginning life in the Championship again next season.