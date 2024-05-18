AC Milan want to trigger the release clause of Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee as soon as June as they look to get him signed and sealed.

Zirkzee has caught the eye with his performances in Serie A for Bologna this season and the presence of a €40m release clause in his deal means the Rossoblu are powerless to prevent his departure.

AC Milan have signed off on a swoop for Zirkzee and have put themselves in a strong position to snap him up.

They are wary of competition from Arsenal though and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri want to trigger the clause in June.

AC Milan do not want to take their time with the swoop and want to get Zirkzee signed.

Zirkzee’s representative, super agent Kia Joorabchian, however has excellent relations with Arsenal.

It has been suggested that Joorabchian is pushing Zirkzee to head for the Gunners, but the player’s preference is AC Milan.

Zirkzee has found the back of the net eleven times for Bologna so far this season and struck against AC Milan in January.