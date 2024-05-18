Vejle defender Oliver Provstgaard has admitted he could not believe it when the club landed Nathan Trott on loan from West Ham United as he rates him as a top goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper initially joined the Danish side in the summer of 2022 and after an impressive first season there, returned again last summer.

He has been manager Ivan Prelec’s preferred choice between the sticks this season and though the club have struggled, Trott’s performances have drawn praise from all quarters.

According to Provstgaard, the defender that plays just in front of him, Trott is of the utmost importance to Vejle.

Provstgaard admits that he could not believe that Vejle managed to sign Trott due to the performances that he put on in training soon after his arrival.

“[He has] absolutely great importance”, Provstgaard told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“He is probably one of the league’s best ‘keepers. We see it in training every day.

“When he got to the club there I couldn’t believe we had signed him.

“He is clearly the best goalkeeper I have played with in my career.

“He is a really good goalkeeper.”

Trott came through the youth system at West Ham and his deal with the Hammers is up this summer, though the Premier League club have an option to extend it by a further year.