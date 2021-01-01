Aston Villa target Milot Rashica is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury and Werder Bremen are now targeting the middle of the month for his comeback.

The winger suffered an injury at the start of December and was ruled out of action until late January, putting thoughts of a winter transfer window exit on the backburner.

Aston Villa were keen on Rashica during the last transfer window and have been linked with potentially rekindling their interest this month, though the winger’s injury cast doubt on whether a move could happen.

And in news that will boost transfer talk, Rashica is ahead of schedule in his return.

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt told a press conference: “With Milot Rashica, things are better.

“We’re aiming at the Augsburg game.”

Werder Bremen are due to play host to Augsburg on 16th January and it remains to be seen if Rashica is involved in the game.

The wide-man clocked just five Bundesliga outings before he picked up his injury, providing a single assist in the process.

He is under contract at Werder Bremen until the summer of 2022.