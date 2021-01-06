Everton starlet Niels Nkounkou has revealed that he is aiming to work even harder in training and show Carlo Ancelotti that he can count on him to deliver on the pitch.

The young left-back has so far made four senior appearances for Everton in all competitions, making the bench in his team’s last three Premier League clashes in a row.

However, with first-choice left-back Lucas Digne currently sidelined with an injury, Ancelotti’s reluctance to hand Nkounkou more game time has been a topic of discussion amongst some fans.

And Nkounkou in the coming months is aiming to raise his game by working hard on the training pitch and showing Ancelotti that he can count on him to deliver.

The young Frenchman wants to lock in the role of being Digne’s deputy for the short term by grabbing any opportunity that comes his way with both hands, and he is also targeting a spot in the France Under-21s squad.

Asked what his goals for the upcoming months are, Nkounkou told Everton’s official site: “Over the next few months, they’ll stay just the same, to keep learning and developing.

“Looking further ahead, of course I have objectives that I’m aiming to achieve in the future.

“I have to be patient and show the manager in training I’m working even harder and he can count on me to deliver.

“Once I get the opportunity to play, it will be all about showing him I’m ready to perform whenever a position in the team opens up.

“In addition, another target I’m very much looking towards is the France Under-21s squad.

“That is an aim of mine, to be called up for that team.”

Everton have an FA Cup tie coming against Rotherham United at the weekend, and Nkounkou, who has played in three of Everton’s EFL Cup games this season, will be hoping to make the squad again and potentially clock up some minutes.