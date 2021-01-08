Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that the club are trying to do some business this month, and indicated that they are more hopeful about getting someone from the loan market towards the end of the window.

Bruce wants to bring in more players to his squad in the ongoing transfer window as Newcastle prepare for what could be a hectic second half of the campaign.

Newcastle are in the market for defenders and the club are also looking at different areas of the squad where they could do with strengthening.

He insisted that Newcastle are trying to brew a couple of deals, but believes it could be a quiet window.

The Newcastle boss is more hopeful about signing players on loan and indicated that is likely to happen towards the end of the month.

“We’ve got one or two things which might materialise”, the Newcastle manager said in a press conference.

“But judging by people I’ve been speaking to, I can’t see much being done [anywhere].

“We’ll keep looking and bashing away at the loan market.

“Usually [later in the window].”

Bruce had to focus on the loan market in the January transfer window last year to strengthen his squad.